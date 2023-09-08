State Board of Education continues search for new superintendent

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Board of Education continued its search for a new state superintendent and wanted your input.

The SBE has published a survey to gather information about the qualities the public is looking for in their state superintendent.

The survey will be open until 5 p.m. on September 22.

The SBE will continue to accept applications for the superintendent’s post through October 19. The hope is to make a final decision by the end of the year.

You can find a link to the survey here: State Superintendent of Education Search Survey

