State Department of Health to host special walk-in immunization clinic

vaccine

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in several school districts will be back in class next week and it’s time to catch up on required vaccinations.

The State Department of Health is hosting a special walk-in immunization clinic on July 19 at Chickasaw-Okolona County Health Department. It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Extra personnel will be on hand to assist.

Parents have two options now for accessing the immunization form.

They can get the paper Form 1-21 from the immunization provider, or they can use the online portal, My IR Mobile, to access their official state immunization records.

