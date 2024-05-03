Tupelo Salvation Army announces changes to campus access

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting next week, there will be some changes at the Tupelo Salvation Army.

Beginning Monday, access will be limited to the Carnation Street campus during the day. The feeding program will continue for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

However, between those meals, the campus will be closed. Captain LeAnna Marion said the goal is to allow for more programs, such as case management, computer lab, and other activities to take place on campus.

Special passes will be available for the services. Marion said it is all about helping people move out of homelessness.

“We are really looking forward to allocating our resources appropriately and providing the community not with just a drop-off zone, but in real tangible ways those who are in homelessness can move from homeless to independent living by utilizing what we put in place,” said Marion.

Marion also said that closing the campus during the day allows residents to take part in programs, workshops, or other opportunities that can help them.

