State Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, Parks issues burn ban

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Your bonfires and campfires will have to be put on hold in certain locations but fall is right around the corner.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has issued a burn ban at all state parks effective immediately.

The ban is a response to the dry weather, a condition that can influence dangerous blazes.

On top of bonfires and campfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning are banned as well.

However, visitors are able to use propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters, and charcoal grills.

Make sure you are taking safe precautions with your selected grill.

