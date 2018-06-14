State fan surprises father suffering from Alzheimer’s with tickets to Omaha

Name a better Father’s Day gift! We’ll wait.

Posted Wednesday, Mississippi State fan Matt Lea put a video up of him surprising his dad with tickets to the College World Series in Omaha.

His father, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was overwhelmed saying, “you’re breaking my heart,” before coming in for a hug.

Surprised my dad today to tell him I’m taking him to Omaha to watch @HailStateBB play. His Alzheimer’s is setting in fast but I know he’s going to have a blast this weekend. Hail State!!! pic.twitter.com/NTtAxcxxIj — Matt Lea (@tigr2ndbase) June 14, 2018

The post has seen some serious Twitter love from the team’s twitter and media outlets, along with State fans across the nation.

At last check the post racked up over 300,000 views with almost 4,000 retweets and 14,000 likes.

Later posts revealed Matt actually traversed 12 hours to his father’s house just for the surprise.

After receiving offers for donations to help pay for the trip, Matt humbly asked those with kind hearts on Twitter to direct those funds to the Alzheimer’s Fund. Find out how to donate by clicking on the link.

Signing off of his latest video he aptly ended with a “Hail State!”

You can catch the Bulldogs on ESPN when they battle Washington this Saturday at 7 p.m.