State Farm celebrates 100th birthday with donation

State Farm donates $10,000 to Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – State Farm agents in the Tupelo area are making the 100th birthday of that company with a donation to help hungry people in the region.

State Farm agents sponsored a party in Fairpark during the lunch hour, giving away free snow cones to guests.

It was also an opportunity for the agents to donate 10 thousand dollars to the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi, as part of the insurance agency’s 100th birthday celebrations.

“They fave over a million dollars nationwide to one hundred agents who have been voted on by their peers to get the community engagement award, those who have given back to the community, time, talent, and resources. We were blessed to be one of those so we knew when that happened we were going to be giving it to Hunger Coalition,” said Shawn King, a local State Farm agent.

” The Hunger Coalition is thankful for this donation by State Farm, this donation will help us generate more than 150 thousand meals to feed Northeast Mississippians, we are extremely grateful for that, and with hard times, and inflation, we are glad to have this money to be able to help our partner organizations meet the needs of our community,” said Jason Martin, of the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi.

The Hunger Coalition works with food pantries and other nonprofits across Northeast Mississippi to combat food insecurity.