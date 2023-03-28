State Farm helps with insurance claims, makes donations in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – As the Amory community is banding together to build their town back up, many have come to the city to help them with the things they need.

State Farm has brought people all over the country to not only help people make insurance claims but also give them what they need such as gloves, dog bowls, Wi-Fi, and even teddy bears for the kids.

A long-time employee with State Farm Myles Mitchom said they are there not only for their customers but for everyone in the community.

“It’s all about a community. It’s not just about State Farm customers it’s making sure that we are touching folks whether they are with State Farm or not that we touch them in a matter that again that it lifts their spirits and makes sure that they are special to everyone including us,” said Mitchom.

Mitchom said State Farm plans to be there for their customers and others for the next few days.

