State gaming commission makes moves to approve sports gambling

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi gambling regulators are poised to approve final rules allowing sports betting.

The state gaming commission has placed the rules on its agenda for approval Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Commission Executive Director Allen Godfrey, said it’s up to the three commissioners to decide whether to vote on the measure and whether to make changes.

If approved, they would take effect in 30 days.

Last month the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law, that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.

Mississippi in 2017, changed its law, to allow sports betting as part of a bill legalizing and regulating fantasy sports.

Under proposed rules, casinos would pay state and local taxes, worth 12% of the wagers minus payouts.

Bets could only be taken in casinos.