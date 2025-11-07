State Inmate on the run in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State law enforcement and the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for an escaped inmate.

Robert Cage escaped from the Mississippi Department of Corrections Work Center in Noxubee County late Friday morning.

It is believed he scaled a fence at the facility to get away.

Cage is in the first few months of a 5 year prison sentence on a Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon conviction out of Union County.

He is currently wearing his hair long and in a ponytail. He was wearing blue pants and a gray shirt at the time of his escape.

The early search was focused on a wooded area near Industrial Park Road, not far from the Work Center.

Any who has seen Cage or may know where he is should call 9-1-1 or the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.