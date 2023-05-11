State Law: Drivers must move damaged vehicles from highway after wreck

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation will install new signs across the state telling you to move your vehicle if you’ve been involved in an accident.

House Bill 811 requires drivers involved in accidents without serious injury or death to move their vehicles out of the way of traffic if it is still drivable.

Representative Gene Newman said damaged vehicles left on the road create “safety hazards.”

The law will go into effect in July.

