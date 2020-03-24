State lawmaker says Governor Reeves making right decision by not imposing statewide quarantine

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker said the decision by Governor Tate Reeves to not order a statewide shelter in place was the right decision.

District 6 Senator Chad McMahan said Mississippians should follow the guidelines from the CDC which include social distancing, frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer, and staying home if you are sick.

However, the Republican lawmaker said there is no need for a statewide order forcing people to stay in their homes.

“The needs of Tupelo and Lee County may be completely different from those of Warren County, or Vicksburg, or Hattiesburg or Gulfport. Right now, local control is the best and Vice President Pence said it best yesterday, we want local action, with state direction and federal support,” explained Sen. McMahan.

Senator McMahan has been in frequent contact with schools and local businesses, as local, state and federal officials look at ways to stem the spread of the coronavirus.