Some State Leaders Are Against Having Two State Flags

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s state flag is continuing to be a hot topic here at home and across the country.

The SEC and NCAA have weighed in banning schools in the state from hosting regionals and championships.

- Advertisement -

Now some lawmakers are considering a proposal to have two official state flags.

Governor Tate Reeves said he’s against that idea, and so is District 41 State Representative Kabir Karriem.

karriem said he wants the state to adopt a flag that unifies the state as a whole.

“I believe that the legislature has the authority and we should make that decision,” said Karriem. “We made the decision for the state bird, for the state song, for the state plant, trees, we make all these other decisions why is this one different than the rest of the decisions that the legislature made. The legislature made the vote to make this flag the official flag and we should be the ones to make the vote to take it down and have a united flag flying over Mississippi.”

The Democrats in the house have expressed they’re also against having two state flags.

The current flag, which bears the confederate battle emblem, was first adopted in 1894.