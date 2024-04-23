Track star tells state senators it’s time for change at the MHSAA

Andrew Brown addressed the Senate Body and District 6 Senator Chad McMahan calls for a hearing into the MHSAA

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Andrew Brown is known for his skills on the track.

Tuesday morning a proclamation was given to the Tupelo High Schooler by District Six Senator Chad McMahan, highlighting Brown’s athletic accomplishments. The teen then gave a speech on the Senate floor. He says student-athletes should never be punished for having opportunities to represent the state on a national stage.

“I would like to see change and modernization of the rules at MHSAA and how they apply the rules to athletes, and I want to see Mississippi be known for having national-level runners,” Brown said.

The MHSAA says Brown broke rule 6.2.3 which states an athlete cannot take part in an event as an unattached contestant, or not representing his or her school. The MHSAA upheld its decision after it was appealed.

McMahan says he wanted to have the Tupelo teen, known as one of the fastest runners in the country, at the state Capitol to bring attention to Brown’s story and about MHSAA rules.

“We will have a hearing and try and get to the bottom of what happened. with this ruling,” Sen. McMahan said.

Even though MHSAA is not a state entity, McMahan says he has a lot of questions.

“Most of their funding comes from dues paid by public school systems across the state, therefore they come under my authority as municipality chairman, a lot of municipalities have their own school system, Tupelo, Baldwyn, Nettleton, that’s just three in Lee County and many across the state,” McMahan said.

Brown’s family feels reform is needed in the MHSAA organization.

“We hope this will create an opportunity for the rule to get changed and for other athletes to be able to compete on a national level without any fear of any retribution,” Jim Brown said.

Senator McMahan has also sent a letter to MHSAA. Among other things it asks for clarification about rules involving student eligibility, the name of the person who filed the complaint, names of other athletes who have had similar sanctions imposed,, and an accounting of the organizations revenues…. expenditures and investments.

Senator McCMahan has given MHSAA thirty days to respond.

The Browns have decided not to take any further legal action against MHSAA. They are hopeful the attention from their son’s story will lead to change in the organization’s rules.