State Senate confirms newest members on IHL Board of Trustees

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The four newest members of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning were confirmed by the Mississippi Senate.

And one of those new members is from West Point.

Charles Stephenson will be one of the representatives from the Third Supreme Court District.

Stephenson is the CEO of Heartland Natural Resources LLC and the manager of the Stephenson Family Foundation.

He will replace Dr. Walt Starr of Columbus, whose nine-year term ends May 7.

The IHL Board oversees the operations of Mississippi’s eight public universities.

