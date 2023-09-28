State test scores released: Here’s where districts in our viewing area stand

State Test Scores

2023 Mississippi Statewide accountability ratings (1)

2023 Mississippi Statewide accountability ratings (2)

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State test scores were released and there are some big changes for some districts.

There are 17 A-rated school districts in the WCBI viewing area.

The Mississippi Department of Education reported that 91% of districts earned a grade of C or higher, which is an improvement.

In 2022-23, the overall percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced reached an all-time high in Mathematics, English Language Arts, Science, and U.S. History.

Also in the WCBI viewing area, there are 10 “B” rated school districts and four rated C districts.

Most notably, Columbus and Noxubee County schools both improved to a C.

Noxubee County had a D last year. Before that, the district had been rated an F every year since 2016.

We will talk with administrators tonight about these gains in state test scores.

You can visit the state Department of Education’s website for more information: www.mdek12.org/MDE-releases-school-and-district-accountability-grades-for-2022-23

