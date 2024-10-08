State Treasurer discusses unclaimed money across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The state of Mississippi may be holding onto money that belongs to you and you don’t even know it.

State Treasurer David McRae talked to the Rotary Club in Columbus on October 7.

He said his office is working to return money like old stock dividends and life insurance payouts to residents.

A change of address or death in the family may lead to checks being returned to sender, and eventually end up with the Treasury Department, just waiting to be claimed.

And, he talked about how to find out you have unclaimed property and the next steps to take.

“In the four and a half years I’ve been treasurer, we have given back $110 million. And anyone who’s going down to the fair and Jackson, we have an unclaimed money booth They’re come by step and stuff right up and see if you have any money. We found someone $119,000 the other day and several other little claims the average recipient has roughly 20 $100 in unclaimed money waiting for them. And so we just want to get that back to the people in Mississippi,” said Mississippi State Treasurer, David McRae.

You can find out if you have any unclaimed money by going to the website at treasury.gov/unclaimed-property.

