MHP investigates four fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend

MHP investigates four fatal crashes and writes thousands of tickets over Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – State troopers wrote more than 9,100 tickets and are investigating four fatal accidents over the Labor Day long weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also arrested 141 people for impaired driving.

Troopers also wrote nearly 700 citations for seatbelt or child restraint violations.

Fatal crashes occurred in Leake, Hinds, and Lamar Counties.

The Labor Day travel period started this past Friday and ended at midnight Monday.