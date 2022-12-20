State troopers remind drivers about holiday traveling safety

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State troopers are reminding drivers to be safe out on the highways this holiday season.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s “Home for the Holidays” enforcement campaign kicks off Friday.

MHP said the Christmas period will end Monday.

Just a few days later on December 30, the New Year’s period will begin and then end on January 2.

Highway patrolmen will be looking for speeding, distracted, and impaired drivers while using safety checkpoints to look for seatbelt violators.

