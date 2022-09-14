State Wildlife officials warn of potential Chronic Wasting Disease

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deer Season is just around the corner, and state wildlife officials are asking for hunters’ help in controlling a serious disease.

In the last 4 years, there have been one hundred and 34 cases of Chronic Wasting Disease reported in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is urging hunters to take a few extra steps before and after the hunt this year.

C-W-D can spread through saliva, and bodily waste, so Wildlife officials are urging hunters to refrain from supplemental feeding and baiting.

Something like a salt lick or a feeder in an area with an infected deer can be a point of spread.

And when hunters harvest a deer, they are asked to leave the head at one of the 63 drop-off sites across the state.

They advise that you don’t eat the venison until test results come back, which can take up to 2 weeks.

9 Counties, including Pontotoc, Tippah, and Alcorn have reported cases.