Staying above average

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warmer, almost summer-like, temperatures maintain through the end of our week. Conditions stay dry, clear, and very sunny!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A bit more mild. Definitely not getting as cool tonight. Temperatures overnight will drop into the middle 50s.

THURS/FRI: Finishing the week and heading towards the weekend with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s! Conditions stick to staying clear and filled with lots of sun. Mild lows maintain, in the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will keep conditions about the same as the end of the week. Highs in the middle 80s, lows in the upper 50s. A few extra clouds are expected across our sky, with the approach of a cold front. Once the front passes, temperatures Sunday are expected to drop into the upper 70s. There is a very light chance for a few rogue showers.