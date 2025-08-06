Staying Below Average Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We stay below avg with temperatures today thanks to sticking cloud cover, but we do warm up a bit from yesterday. We will slowly warm back into the low 90s for the weekend.

TODAY: Warmer, highs in the upper 80s. If the sun peaks out more we could see a few areas try to get to 90 this afternoon. Isolated showers possible, especially where we see more sun.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 70s and upper 60s! Still relatively comfortable, but missing that crisp, dry air feeling of fall air. Mostly to partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW: Back around the 90 degree mark for the first time in several days, with less clouds than today. An isolated shower or two is possible.