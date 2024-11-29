Staying clear with colder temperatures tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have another chilly day in store for us with even colder temperatures by later tonight. A slight and very brief warm up for this weekend before an arctic blast brings even colder temperatures across the southeast by the start of next week.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Expect a cold and slightly breezy end to the work week with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s today! If you are planning to head to the Egg Bowl, be sure to bundle up as we’ll see temperatures quickly dropping towards the end of the game. With winds out of the North at 5-10 mph, it’ll give us that wind chill factor to make it feel even colder especially after sunset. Things remain clear and dry overnight with low temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. We are under a Freeze Warning from tonight at 10 PM until Saturday at 8 AM, so be sure to bring any pets or plants inside tonight.

TOMORROW – Expect a cold start for your Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s! We’ll stay mostly clear with lots of sunshine for your Saturday afternoon with high temperatures only into the low 50s. We’ll stay mostly clear with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s for Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK – Looking ahead towards our next work week, we have true arctic blast coming our way to bring us some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this season. Monday looks to be the coldest day with highs only into the mid to upper 40s.