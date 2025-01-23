Staying cold but not frigid over the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will stay below average for late January for the next several days. Milder air moves in next week.

THURSDAY: Expect a mostly sunny day with highs reaching the middle 40s thanks to west/northwest winds ahead of a weak front.

THURSDAY NIGHT: We’ll stay cold but avoid the super frigid air of late. Expect lows in the 20s with passing clouds.

FRIDAY: As an upper-air disturbance swings through, scattered clouds will continue. Clearing should occur in the afternoon, but highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday still looks like the best weather day w/plenty of sun and highs approaching 50 degrees. Light rain Sunday morning gives way to steadier showers by Sunday afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: For now, Monday is trending drier…though rain appears likely again by Tuesday and Wednesday as highs stay well into the 50s.