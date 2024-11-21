Staying cold for the overnights

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few more COLD nights are on the way, bringing frost potential. After Friday’s temperature drop, highs will be on a slow rise.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another clear and cold night! Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 30s overnight. Luckily, the wind should calm some once the sun sets. The first freeze alerts of the season are in our western AL counties. Lamar is under a Freeze Warning until 8AM. Pickens is under a Frost Advisory until 8AM.

FRIDAY: The coldest day of the week and next several days! The winds are not supposed to be too harsh, but NW winds up to 15 mph will make it feel a little bit cooler. High temperatures will have a hard time reaching the middle 50s by the afternoon, even though there will be plenty of sun to go around. Heading to high school football games? BUNDLE UP! Lows again will fall into the lower 30s, close to freezing!

WEEKEND: There is potential for frost both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will be on a slow climb through the weekend, lower 60s Saturday to middle to upper 60s Sunday. By Sunday night, overnight temperatures are going to be more tolerable in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: By Monday, the 70s are back with the next chance for isolated showers through Tuesday. Forecast confidence remains low through the week, but the overall pattern suggests some potentially active weather at some point Wednesday or Thursday.