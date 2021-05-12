Staying Cool Tonight and Tomorrow, Sunshine and Warmer Temps Ahead

SUMMARY: Cool but a quiet night in store for northern Mississippi and west Alabama tonight. Rain stays out of the forecast for the next several days with warming temperatures into the weekend. Sunshine returns Friday and lasts through most of the weekend before another chance for some showers and storms next week.

TONIGHT: Cooler, with lows in the upper 40s. Some clouds stick around throughout the night but no rain is expected.

THURSDAY: Staying cooler with highs in the low 70s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with overnight lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, but mostly sunshine for the forecast area. Highs will be a bit warmer in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Getting warmer with highs projected to be in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Continuing to get warmer with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure shifts east and brings in our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the week. Highs remain warm in the mid 80s.