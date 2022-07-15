Staying dry and cranking up the heat Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures begin to briefly trend hotter starting tomorrow.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. The good news is, it won’t be as humid! Low near 68°.

FRIDAY: The workweek ends on a hot and dry note. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs reaching the mid 90s. High near 94°.

SATURDAY: Even hotter. A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 90s! High near 96°.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, but isolated showers are possible later in the day. Not quite as hot, with a high near 93°. Chance of rain: 20%.

START OF NEXT WEEK: Summertime scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday, and rain chances may linger into Tuesday as well. It won’t be as hot, though! Afternoon high temperatures should be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Have a great night!