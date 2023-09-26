Staying hot and drying out

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The humidity is not messing around for the last week of September. Temperatures are also giving us a brutal reminder that this is the South, and we got to experience our first “fake fall”.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy again, with another chance for fog across NE MS. Temperatures tonight are going to be slowly dropping into the 60s again.

WEDNESDAY: Copy and paste forecast. Temperatures are right back in the upper 80s to lower 90s, nearing closer to 90 degrees. There will be a limited chance of seeing the last of the scattered showers for this week. Overnight temperatures will be continuing in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: More of the same! Hot and humid. Highs are expected to be close to 90 degrees again, lows in the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will be working to become lighter and lighter.