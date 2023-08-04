Staying hot and humid, occasionally stormy for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Near average temperatures will continue into the weekend. Off and on storms remain likely as well.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Expect passing clouds with lows in the 70s. Some localized heavier showers could arrive late, near daybreak. These should generally be weakening, but an isolated storm is possible.

SATURDAY: Early showers should slowly weaken, leaving climbing temps into the afternoon. With highs in the 90s and plenty of moisture, the heat index is likely to be between 100-110°. Isolated to scattered storms should redevelop after 3 PM across the area and move generally southeast.

SUNDAY: While timing of rain is uncertain still, we expect isolated showers and storms around at the very least. Otherwise, expect plenty of heat and humidity with highs in the 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather continues through most of the week in an active, west to northwest flow aloft. This will mean continued rain/storm chances with fluctuating timing each day…stay tuned!