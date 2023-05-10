Staying hot and humid

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Continuing the pattern of hot temperatures with a chance for rain, as the last half of this week goes on towards the weekend. This summer pattern is holding on for several more days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: There is a chance of seeing late afternoon and evening rain showers, with a few possible pop up thunderstorms. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: One of the “coolest” day of the week will still be plenty hot, in the low to middle 80s. There is a increased chance for rain showers and a few thunderstorms again tomorrow afternoon and evening. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: High temperatures remain in the middle 80s for the end of the week. On and off scattered showers are possible, which could lead to a change of plans for outdoor graduation ceremonies at MSU. Low temperatures will again be in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: The high temperatures are going to increase back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chance does dry out some, only a 20-30% chance. Sky conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend. More warm night, with lows in the upper 60s.