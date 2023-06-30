Staying hot into the new month

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are going to be staying hot through the weekend, slowly dropping a few degrees next week. The chance for summertime showers and storms starts back up this weekend too.

FRIDAY: Stray scattered showers and storms will be passing through throughout the night. Another warm night, temperatures will be only be dropping into the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Staying hot into the weekend! High temperatures will be in the upper 90s. Cloud coverage will be filling in throughout the morning. Summertime showers and storms are going to start back up across the NE corner. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Still hot, but cooler by a few degrees. Might not notice much of a difference between the upper to the middle 90s. The 30% chance for showers and storms continues through the end of the weekend. Middle 70s maintain Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are going to be slow to cool down. Only heading towards the low 90 and upper 80s. Rain chance will be consistent throughout the week, between a 30-50% chance everyday. Low temperatures will try to be cooler, only getting to the lower 70s.