Staying hot, weekend rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms began popping up this afternoon and will likely continue through the evening. Drier conditions are expected for the end of the week. Temperatures staying hot will start climbing again through the weekend, with our next rain chance.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The chance for rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible through the end of the night, looking to fizzle out by midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the low to middle 70s.

THU/FRI: Clouds linger a bit into Thursday, possibly bringing in a few isolated showers. Heavier clouds may limit highs to near 90 degrees. Friday looks mainly dry with afternoon highs climbing back into the low to middle 90s. Low temperatures will stay mild, in the low to middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Expect highs back in the middle to upper 90s both days. Scattered showers and storms are more likely to return to the forecast on Sunday. Drier & hotter weather looks to take hold yet again by early next week.