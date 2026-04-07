Staying Rain-Free

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry and warm conditions are sticking around this week.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will climb from the 40’s in the morning to the mid-70’s by the afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, making for a great day overall. Winds will be out of the NE, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY: A bit more cloud cover will build in tomorrow, but we’ll stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-70’s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will climb into the upper-70’s by Friday and the mid-80’s by Sunday. Mostly sunny conditions are expected through the end of the week, with rain chances returning early next week.