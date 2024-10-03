Staying warm over the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Over the next couple of days expect temperatures to rise as mostly dry air continues to linger over our area.

THURSDAY: This will likely be the hottest day of the week with temperatures reaching 89 degrees under a mix of sun & clouds.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy conditions to be expected with a couple brief, isolated showers possible. Most places look to stay dry with highs in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND: Over the weekend we can expect dry conditions with little to no precipitation. Temperatures expected to be 4-5 degrees above our monthly average – in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will start to push through at the beginning of the week which will make temperatures feel more fall-like. We’re seeing highs drop into the upper 70s and lows drop into the lower 50s by Tuesday & Wednesday.

Luke Beitzel

WCBI Weather Intern