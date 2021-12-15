Staying warm this week ahead of Saturday rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably warm air continues this week, but cooler air and rain return for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s – similar to Tuesday.

THURSDAY: More clouds are expected, but rain should remain outside the region. A south breeze will increase temperatures further into the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, and breezy at times with highs in the middle 70s. While temperatures should stay shy of daily records, these values are almost 20 degrees higher than average.

WEEKEND: Clouds increase further ahead of a cold front, and rain becomes likely by midday and into the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 70s before falling into the 40s Saturday night! Clouds will likely linger a good bit into Sunday, but it looks like rain will shift east of the area for the most part. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Another disturbance could bring another round of rain late Monday. Confidence remains rather low in this portion of the forecast, so stay tuned for potential changes.