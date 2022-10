Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus.

Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding.

Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area.

The Columbus East Bank Day Use area will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

