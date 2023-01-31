STEP program could cover child care expenses for parents in college

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss ( WCBI ) – Choosing to go to college is always a big decision

When you’re a busy parent, making that choice can be even more difficult.

EMCC’s Communiversity has a program that can make that decision easier.

The career STEP program covers certain school expenses for students aged 18 to 59

One of those expenses is child care.

It’s one of the ways EMCC removes obstacles that keep people away from higher education.

Career STEP Navigator Latrice Triplett understands what it means to be a parent first.

At a young age, she left school to raise her son before going back to college and getting her degree.

The STEP program offers many opportunities Triplett wishes she had when she was a student.

” This type of program I didn’t have any clue of so now that I know what it provides and what it assists with going back to school it gives me hope to help those who don’t know, ” said Triplett.

The STEP program was created to cover the cost of short-term training, such as workforce and career-technical education courses.

STEP is an extension of a program the Three Rivers Planning and Development District handled for the last three years.

Greta Miller, Career Services Director at WIOA says it’s being housed at the Communiversity’s WIOA center.

” Anyone between the ages of 18-59 who has a dependent child under the age of 18. It doesn’t matter if you are a custodial or noncustodial parent. It’s just that you have a child and are seeking some type of assistance of support, ” said Miller.

Miller says they realized many people didn’t know this program was out there, so they’re trying to spread the word.

” We have started a really big campaign since we came back from the holidays after the first of the year to get the word out that this program is available to the residents of the 4 counties that we can serve. Lowndes, Oktibeha, Clay, and Noxubee,” said Miller.

Triplett says that with opportunities like this, she hopes to inspire the people who are choosing their own paths.

” Every person will be different but I want them to know that it is never too late to go back to school. It’s never too late to start a new career goal if that’s what it takes. Just knowing that someone is there to help and guide them along the way it just warms my heart,” said Triplett.

To see if you qualify for the STEP program contact Latrice Triplett at ltriplett@eastms.edu

