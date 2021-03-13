Step-by-step: How to program a weather radio

Severe weather season is just around the corner, and there’s never a better time to prepare than before a storm hits. One of the most important ways to stay safe is to have a way to hear a warning…even if it’s in the middle of the night.

Weather radios will run you about $30 and can be found at Kroger, Academy Sports, Durham’s Pharmacy in Vernon, and select Hallmark Stores. You can also order online through Academy Sports and get free shipping with promo code WCBI.

Meteorologist Trevor Birchett walks you step-by-step through how these radios work and how to program them in the video above. If you have any questions, reach out to us via Facebook or Twitter. You can also check out the WCBI Severe Weather Safety page for more details on how to be ready for our next severe weather threat.

Below are a list of counties in our area and what weather radio channel you should tune to for those locations. Choose whichever channel you can hear the voice talking most clearly.

ATTALA – 162.475 OR 162.500

CALHOUN – 162.475 or 162.550

CHICKASAW – 162.475 or 162.550

CHOCTAW – 162.475

CLAY – 162.450 or 162.475

ITAWAMBA – 162.400, 162.450, or 162.525

LAFAYETTE – 162.550

LAMAR (AL) – 162.450 or 162.525

LEE – 162.400 or 162.450

LOWNDES – 162.450, 162.475, or 162.525

MONROE – 162.450, 162.475, or 162.525

MONTGOMERY – 162.475

NOXUBEE – 162.475

OKTIBBEHA – 162.475

PICKENS (AL) – 162.400 or 162.525

PONTOTOC – 162.400, 162.450, or 162.550

PRENTISS – 162.400

TIPPAH – 162.400

TISHOMINGO – 162.400

UNION – 162.400 or 162.550

WEBSTER – 162.475

WINSTON – 162.475

YALOBUSHA – 162.550