Step-by-step: How to program a weather radio

Severe weather season is just around the corner, and there’s never a better time to prepare than before a storm hits. One of the most important ways to stay safe is to have a way to hear a warning…even if it’s in the middle of the night.
Weather radios will run you about $30 and can be found at Kroger, Academy Sports, Durham’s Pharmacy in Vernon, and select Hallmark Stores. You can also order online through Academy Sports and get free shipping with promo code WCBI.
Meteorologist Trevor Birchett walks you step-by-step through how these radios work and how to program them in the video above. If you have any questions, reach out to us via Facebook or Twitter. You can also check out the WCBI Severe Weather Safety page for more details on how to be ready for our next severe weather threat.
Below are a list of counties in our area and what weather radio channel you should tune to for those locations. Choose whichever channel you can hear the voice talking most clearly.
ATTALA – 162.475 OR 162.500
CALHOUN – 162.475 or 162.550
CHICKASAW – 162.475 or 162.550
CHOCTAW – 162.475
CLAY – 162.450 or 162.475
ITAWAMBA – 162.400, 162.450, or 162.525
LAFAYETTE – 162.550
LAMAR (AL) – 162.450 or 162.525
LEE – 162.400 or 162.450
LOWNDES – 162.450, 162.475, or 162.525
MONROE – 162.450, 162.475, or 162.525
MONTGOMERY – 162.475
NOXUBEE – 162.475
OKTIBBEHA – 162.475
PICKENS (AL) – 162.400 or 162.525
PONTOTOC – 162.400, 162.450, or 162.550
PRENTISS – 162.400
TIPPAH – 162.400
TISHOMINGO – 162.400
UNION – 162.400 or 162.550
WEBSTER – 162.475
WINSTON – 162.475
YALOBUSHA – 162.550