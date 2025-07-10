Stephen Jones hosts first work session as new mayor of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Stephen Jones hosted his first work session as Mayor this morning, July 10.

Jones has been on the job a little over a week now.

He said there have been several meetings, as he learns more about being mayor.

Jones has learned what city department leaders like about city operations and what can be improved.

He’s also receiving other feedback and making plans for the future.

“Each department was different. You know, most of them, the first thing they want to talk about is raises and adding more people, you know? Equipment that is needed, and I’m trying to streamline from using so much paper anyway that we can cut costs. We are looking to cut costs, whether it be from printers’ paper, you know, going paperless in a lot of areas, so we are looking at several things, so that’s what this first week, weekend a half has been about,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

Jones defeated Darren Leach and Bill Strauss in the general election.

