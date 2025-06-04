Stephen Jones soon to be the next Mayor of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Columbus have decided who will be the friendly city’s next mayor on Tuesday night, June 3.

The current Ward Five councilman will soon be Mayor Stephen Jones of Columbus.

Jones wins the mayoral race for the democratic party over the two other candidates who were on the independent side.

Serving on the council for nine years, Stephen Jones is no stranger to City Hall.

He received a large amount of support from voters at the Columbus Municipal Court.

Some of his priorities when he gets in the position include economic development, public safety, and rebranding the city’s image.

He said he plans to change the narrative of the city.

“We are going to put Columbus in a positive light so people will be proud of calling Columbus home. That is my goal. I just really want to thank my team, thank my family, thank my wife, everybody that’s a part of me, and thank you. For those that didn’t support me, I hope to build a trust with those as well,” said Jones.

City Councilman Jones will take office as mayor on July 1.

