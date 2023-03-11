Steps some people take to stay safe over Spring Break

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss ( WCBI ) – Many schools are closed this week for spring break.

That means more people will be traveling or out and about during regular school hours.

WCBI talked with people about their spring break plans and how they plan to stay safe.

Thomas Tucker is a college student at MUW.

He is looking forward to taking some time off and plans to head down to New Orleans.

” I’m definitely excited to go to the zoo. Bourbon street for sure. I haven’t taken a stroll down there in a long time so I’m excited about that,” said Tucker.

When traveling Tucker does a few things to make sure he stays safe.

” Some of the things I try to do is make sure my phone is charged because I don’t like getting stranded anywhere without a phone charged especially in a place you don’t know,” said Tucker.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says he sees a few common things for the people who may be staying home this spring break.

“Typically during spring break we see a lot of our kids start getting out and riding their 4-wheelers and their go-karts and this kind of stuff but we encourage everyone to please keep these kids off of the road. It’s too dangerous and they shouldn’t be on the road to start with,” said Scott.

During the time off, kids may throw parties and law enforcement says there is a likelihood of underage drinking.

Sheriff Scott says it is important to monitor your kids and to be aware that adults can also find themselves in trouble.

” There is a host law out there. It is illegal for an adult to have a bunch of teenagers and provide them alcohol,” said Scott.

If you do go anywhere during spring break.

Be sure you are not traveling alone.

” We always suggest that you stay with people you know. You never leave and never go off with crowds or people that you don’t know. The buddy system is what we call it. Hey and know your limit. If you drink now when you’ve had enough and go somewhere you know that you are safe,” said Scott.

If you find yourself in a dangerous situation no matter the circumstances

Sheriff Scott says it is always a good idea to call law enforcement.

