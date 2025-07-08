Sticky, rainy, and hot to stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Locked in to some uncomfortable conditions over the next several days. Take care of yourselves, your kids, and pets.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Continued showers and storms through the area into the rest of the evening, likely drying up by midnight. There will be a chance of patchy fog again tonight, due to the additional moisture and warm temps. Overnight lows only dropping into the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun, clouds, and showers/storms maintain for the middle of the week. Starting in the afternoon, when temperatures are at their hottest, rain chances will perk up across the area. Some could hear rumbles of thunder and experience heavy downpours. Remember, when thunder roars to head indoors.

REST OF THE WEEK: Hot temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s will be consistent into the weekend. Afternoon to evening showers and storms will be likely every day, as moisture continues to push in from the Gulf. Keep the rain gear and water bottles ready!