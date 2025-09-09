Still feeling the heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are only heating up! Low to middle 90s expected the rest of the week and into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another calm and mostly clear night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Back into the 90s! It is going to be a toasty day, but it is going to be a really pretty day. Our saving factor for not making this heat so miserable will be the lower dew points. Dew points are hanging in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the next several days.

END OF THE WEEK: Middle 90s! Heat getting hotter. And the crowd groans because it is right in time for another football Friday. Lots of sun will be expected through the end of the week, with a few light and passing clouds. Lows hold in the middle 60s.