Still Feeling Very Hot

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerous heat is continuing to stick around over the next couple of days. Yes, we’re tired of it too!

WEDNESDAY: An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect today from 10am to 8pm for almost all of our coverage area due to expected heat index values of up to 115 degrees. Actual temperatures will be in the upper-90’s. Today will feel even hotter than yesterday, so make sure you are staying safe from the heat. A stray afternoon shower is possible for some areas. Temperatures will only drop into the upper-70’s overnight.

THURSDAY: Still very hot, but getting slightly better. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-90’s for most of us and heat index values will be slightly lower than Wednesday. Continue to take safety precautions and know the signs of heat illness. Rain chances increase Thursday, but we are not tracking anything widespread as of now.

END OF THE WEEK: Cooling down! We will continue to stay hot, but it is going to feel a lot better out compared to the beginning of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low-90’s, which is going to provide a nice break before we see upper-90’s again next week. Friday looks to have the highest chance of rain, but showers will be possible throughout the weekend.

-Scott Brown