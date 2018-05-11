Stolen items recovered in droves after small initial discovery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A search warrant at a Lowndes County property leads to one stolen item and then another and another.

Now, Jamie Reeves, 46, of Steens is charged with one count of Grand Larceny and three counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

Lowndes County deputies found trailers and construction equipment at the undisclosed location.

Some of the items were even painted to conceal that they were stolen.

Once detectives started investigating where some of the items came from, Reeves became a suspect.

Some of the stolen property has been returned to the owners.