Storm chances to start the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rainy pattern that we saw last week is here to stay as rain chances stick around for most of the work week.

TODAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms ramping up after lunch time through the early night time hours. It will also stay hot and humid with highs reaching the upper 80s and feel like temperatures approaching the upper 90s!

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers and storms early will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the night. Lows will drop down to around 72.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms remain the main story, but this time expect a morning round of storms to roll through, followed by scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy will stay with highs reaching the upper 80s.

-Michael Sokell