Storm Chances Up Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storm chances are up today as a front moves through the area, providing a greater chance of our typical afternoon storms. Some could be strong, bringing gusty winds, lots of lightning, and torrential rain.

TODAY: Storms should be limited to the afternoon, likely in a clustered form. They should end by the evening, with a shower or two possible overnight. Highs back in the mid to upper 90s, with a heat advisory in place. Feels like temps above 105 again!

TONIGHT: Rouge shower or storm possible, lows in the middle 70s.

RELIEF: Next week at this time we will be feeling miles better! A real cold front will move in Sunday. Not quite sweater weather, but I am looking forward to some crisp mornings and warm but less humid afternoons! Highs likely in the 80s for many days next week, with lows in the 60s! We’ll take it!