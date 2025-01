Storm damage reported in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – Downed trees were the main issue in Pickens County after January 5’s storm.

Crews had the roadway clear by this morning, January 6.

There were reports of trees down on Pine Grove Road and County Road 9.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 twister did touch down in the area.

At least two homes were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

