Storms arrive tomorrow night then we’ll enjoy a pleasant weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Today was warm and muggy once again with highs in the upper-80s. Our next chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms is tomorrow night.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper-80s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some storms may be severe. Lows in the upper-60s. South wind 5-10 mph, with higher gusts from thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 70%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We may still be dealing with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around daybreak Friday, but calmer weather is just over the horizon. Rain chances end as we get into the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the low-80s!