Storms become more likely over the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storm chances are on the rise into the weekend. While it won’t be a washout, prepare for heavy rounds of rain & storms the next few days.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers are possible into the overnight hours, mainly in our far northern counties. There could be a rumble or two as well, but no major weather issues are expected.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Expect clusters of storms to affect northern MS and western AL at times for Friday into the weekend. Given the active and unsettled pattern, timing these individual clusters of storms will be difficult even a day or two in advance. Stay tuned as the forecast evolves, but prepare for heavy rounds of storms off and on through the weekend. Highs will average out in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather will continue into at least the first half of next week. With this pattern, occasional showers & storms remain likely each day. Daytime highs will remain in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.