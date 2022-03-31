Storms leave damage across WCBI viewing area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downed trees and power lines were reported across the WCBI viewing area on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The most significant damage appears to be in northern Calhoun and northern Noxubee Counties.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says Highway 9 was closed as crews worked to clear trees off the roadway. A preliminary report from Pollan indicates at least ten homes and some barns were damaged. Pollan says some of the homes have major damage in the area of County Road 267 and Highway 9. Damage was also reported in the area of Highway 331 and Highway 9 area as well.

In Noxubee County, EMA Director Corey Brown tells WCBI his office received reports of two mobile homes flipped over during a tornado-warned storm. One flipped mobile home was on Fox Chase Road and the other report came from Tom Bennett Road. Early reports were that some people were trapped but that has not been confirmed.

There was a smattering of reports of downed trees and power lines throughout the region but no other major damage.

Some trees in Columbus fell before the thunderstorms arrived but no major damage was reported.

WCBI will continue to follow these stories and bring you more information as it becomes available.